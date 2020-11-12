Charles Killebrew’s letter ("Trump was impressive, as seen in the number of votes," The Daily News, Nov. 12) falsely impugns the presidential election results. He states 18 million more votes were cast in the 2020 election and only 4.3 million new voters were added to the voting population since 2016.
His implication is that his numbers show the increased vote total is impossible; therefore, the extra votes were fraudulent and all of the fraud must be on the part of Democrats. What Killebrew doesn't say is that only about two-thirds of eligible voters actually vote. According to the U.S. Election Project, about 239 million Americans are eligible to vote.
Various news agencies estimate total ballots cast for 2020 to be about 160 million. That means that 79 million Americans during this past election who were eligible to vote didn't vote. The 18 million increase in votes over 2016 was easily available by increased turnout of existing voters. The increase in the voter population of 4.3 million is helpful but irrelevant.
His letter is an unfortunate example of the many falsehoods that are being fomented in an attempt to undermine our democracy. If the Republicans had any valid data to present to the American people, we're still waiting to see it.
James Moncur
Clear Lake Shores
The data is being shown in courts and non-Liberal news outlets. Haven't seen any? Well you need to look at some other news outlet.
Make that:
The valid data is being shown in courts and non-Liberal news outlets. Haven't seen any? Well you need to look at some other news outlet.
