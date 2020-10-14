Why has China, the most populous country in the world and the first epicenter of COVID-19, had fewer than 90,000 cases and fewer than 5,000 deaths from the disease?
Simple. The biological warfare labs of the Chinese government created COVID-19 and a vaccine for it before seeding a bat cave with their little bug. Last year's flu shots in the Hubei region were in fact COVID-19 vaccine, except for undesirables, who received a placebo.
The United States' scientific community is simply too naive and lacks the common sense to figure it out. The Chinese government is ruthless, better get used to it.
Bobby Johnson
Galveston
