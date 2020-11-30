Roger "Bo" Quiroga posted on Facebook on March 15, 2018, that he "Started new job at Hellenic LLC — Gaugamela." Listed himself as company "principal."
Now he’s told this newspaper he doesn't even know what "principal" means or what the job description was or is. Bull.
He says he got a job with this outfit and still has it. But he can't describe the job and says he’s never been paid for any work. Incredible. You do or don’t have a job. If you claim one and can't describe it, you’ve never been paid and you don’t really know what the company’s business is now, that's just misleading, confused, ridiculous babble from a guy who wants us to elect him mayor.
Then he claims he’d tell this company he’s worked two years for not to try to do business in Galveston while he’s mayor but to take their pot-of-gold industrial scheme to another lucky port city. It's a scam. His only value to Hellenic is political, a value that extends only to Galveston.
Being BOI (born on the island) is great. But it doesn't make you the best mayoral candidate. This good 'ol boy’s time is long past. Vote Craig Brown, a trustworthy, responsible guy.
Kevin Moran
Galveston
