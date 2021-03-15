In response to the story ("Warrant issued for maskless woman refusing to leave bank," The Daily News, March 13): Businesses have the freedom to choose to enforce wearing of masks. In Texas, so now does the public.
We have an inexorable market system. Markets take down those entities that are disliked by voting with dollars.
Simply withdraw your money from Bank of America and deposit your money into a bank that allows not wearing masks.
No harm to people as the data shows masks don't work anyway.
Masks are about voodoo virologists driving around in their cars wanting to see that people are "all in" into the fight against COVID-19.
Greg Stewart
Galveston
