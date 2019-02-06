I don't know the laws regulating golf carts, but I was under the impression they were for closed neighborhoods only.

However, they're more numerous all over town.

They don't have lights, licenses, or reflectors that are visible in this fog we're having. Many don't adhere to courtesy driving laws, and run lights, stop signs, and cut in and out of moving traffic.

I understand cars and trucks do these things as well, but they're more stable and protected. If there are rules we need them enforced.

If no rules exist, some need to be developed for the protection of all.

Jerry Luedecke

Galveston

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription