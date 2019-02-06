I don't know the laws regulating golf carts, but I was under the impression they were for closed neighborhoods only.
However, they're more numerous all over town.
They don't have lights, licenses, or reflectors that are visible in this fog we're having. Many don't adhere to courtesy driving laws, and run lights, stop signs, and cut in and out of moving traffic.
I understand cars and trucks do these things as well, but they're more stable and protected. If there are rules we need them enforced.
If no rules exist, some need to be developed for the protection of all.
Jerry Luedecke
Galveston
