Trump's brilliance is quite underwhelming. First, he says the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise because of all the testing. Well, duh. How would we know who has the virus if we weren't testing?
Now his mantra is we're "turning the corner" on the virus. Really? Tell that to the 85,000 new cases reported Oct. 29. Oh wait, I forgot. That's fake news according to the stable genius.
Well, I choose to listen to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci and those who know the truth — and tell the truth. I choose not to listen to a person who averages as many as two dozen verifiable lies each day.
Oh, and where's that vaccine he promised we would have by now?
Greg Youngblood
Texas City
