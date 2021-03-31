Clear Creek Independent School District has a new superintendent, Eric Williams, with a superstar track record. Williams will, I am confident, faithfully execute the vision of the board of trustees.
The district's future, and its students, will best be served by trustees who have the pulse and trust of parents who value traditional approaches to schooling. Christine Parizo and Jonathan Cottrell are challenging two sitting district trustees in Jay Cunningham and Jennifer Broddie, respectfully.
As a parent of two district students, and a former Galveston Independent School District trustee, I think they're the best choices in their respective races and will get my vote.
Parizo and Cottrell will best safeguard district tax dollars and the traditional approach to schooling that secured the district’s stellar reputation.
Norman Pappous
League City
