I agree with David Michael Smith ("Trump has proven he's unfit to lead the nation," The Daily News, May 2).
Donald Trump has proven to be incompetent in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in this country.
We have about 4.6 percent of the world's population and nearly 34 percent of the cases and 27.52 percent of the fatalities.
We need the real leadership he hasn't provided.
David Detmar
League City
