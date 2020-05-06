I agree with David Michael Smith ("Trump has proven he's unfit to lead the nation," The Daily News, May 2).

Donald Trump has proven to be incompetent in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in this country.

We have about 4.6 percent of the world's population and nearly 34 percent of the cases and 27.52 percent of the fatalities.

We need the real leadership he hasn't provided.

David Detmar

League City

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription