In response to the commentary by Stephen Hodgson ("Critics of socialism always overlook Scandinavia," The Daily News, July 28): If the paper is going to print support of socialism, beware, you could lose your paper under socialism.
Someone bragging about the benefits in a country with 5.4 million people, with so many great things to offer under socialism, isn't accurate. Hodgson left out that the poverty rate doesn't include immigrants, but if you're selling something, why include minor points like that? (It's 36 percent for immigrants.)
And they spend $7 million on all military, so a group of 100 well-armed killers could take the country over in a day. When compared in U.S. dollars, the tax rate for higher-end earners is 43.9 percent, which is higher than most northern U.S. states.
So keep your selected "mess" out of the paper until you at least ask any sixth-grader to look it up on the internet to get at least a little more than just a few positive facts. Everywhere communism (socialism to you highly educated and well kept citizens) — it has failed.
Millions have died under communism and those of us who have fought to stop it still will; however, they have open borders, so maybe you should go live there.
Jim Flex
Dickinson
