I like Boy Scouts and I think that more children should join. Boy Scouts runs in my family.
My grandpa was a Boy Scout and my dad is an Eagle Scout.
We get to go camping once a month, and I love summer camp.
My favorite trip that I've gone on so far is the Buffalo River trip to Arkansas where we canoed over 70 miles in five days. The first day was rough getting used to the canoe and it was cold. The rest of the trip was fun.
My favorite day was the fourth day because everyone was happy, having fun, we got to swim in the river, and then we did races to get us to camp a little faster. We splashed around all day and it was a blast.
I like the meetings too because we get to see our friends, meet new people and learn new things. It's a fun experience and I think you should try it too.
Kindergartners and girls can join Scouts now, too.
Visit www.bacbsa.org and click join. It's that easy.
Gavin Thompson
Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.