While I appreciate the Rev. James Daniels commentary ("We must come together for the common good," The Daily News, Nov. 12), I would like to clarify his statement: “Texas City has elected its first African-American female mayor pro tem.”

To date, the city hasn't had a “first regular meeting after the election,” and the votes haven't yet been canvassed. So, the new commission hasn't yet “elected” a mayor pro tem. Further, I would like to share the words of the city charter for the city of Texas City: 

"Article III. Procedures of the commission; legislation; Sec. 2. Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem: At the first regular meeting after every election, held for the purpose of electing new city commissioners, the members of the city commission shall elect one of their members to serve as mayor pro tem, and he/she shall perform all the duties of the mayor in his/her absence or disability."

Jose Boix

Texas City

