What part of "Freedom Caucus" caucus does Mays Middleton not understand?
Apparently, he's advocating a larger pension for Galveston police when the city is already struggling to make ends meet; and advocating for a retirement at the age of 50 ("Lawmaker files bill to fix underfunded police pension," The Daily News, March 1).
The city offered to increase its portion of the pension funding, on the provision the retirement age be increased to 55, and Middleton said no. But hey, they’re not his tax dollars, are they?
I also hear he wants to prevent municipalities from spending a minuscule portion of those taxpayer dollars on paid lobbyists to fight issues like this one. God forbid the city or county spends a taxpayer dime to save a taxpayer dollar. Since municipality lobbyists are prohibited from writing big fat checks to political campaigns, such as Middleton's, they clearly have no place in the legislative process.
Police are paid by taxpayers, then put a portion of those taxpayer dollars into their retirement fund. Principals of the fund then use them to pay their lobbyist to go after even more taxpayer dollars. Seems even the cops are using taxpayer dollars for lobbying, eh.
Where the heck is Wayne Faircloth when taxpayers need him most?
Tom Drees
League City
