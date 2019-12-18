American Legion Riders of Post No. 89 held its third annual Ronald McDonald House Toy Run on Dec. 7, and the ride had participation from numerous caring motorcycle clubs, as well as from many big-hearted local businesses.
Knowing it's a challenge to keep a long string of 123 motorcycles together while navigating through traffic, the La Marque and Hitchcock police departments, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the Galveston Police Department escorted the run and kept us safe.
We delivered a trailer load of toys, cleaning supplies, small appliances, food items, etc., to the children and families at Ronald McDonald House.
"It just hits your heart hard to see the kids and their families who are going through a really tough time in their lives, but it is so gratifying to see a smile on their faces when they receive the toys and other goodies. We hope that we all let them know that we care a lot about them," said ride director Jim Rabon, who spearheaded the event.
So, on behalf of the American Legion Riders Post No. 89, we say a big thank you to all who participated in this event.
Mike Buckley, adjutant
Jim Rabon, ride director
American Legion Riders, Post No. 89
Texas City
