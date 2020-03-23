Nearly all small businesses will be tragically affected by partial or full closure to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Typically, small businesses run on a narrow margin and few have resources to shore them up for an extended downturn in sales.
A way to help that I heard from a news source can make a huge difference. For those of you who can, please support our local small businesses by purchasing a gift certificate/gift card now, to be used later when our community gains economic strength in recovery.
Cash flow is the most critical to our small businesses. Purchasing a gift certificate can allow cash flow to keep our small businesses viable. A simple process is to use a credit card to purchase the gift certificate online or by telephone, and have the certificate mailed to you. Please ask family and friends to help and pass the word as well.
Thanks to all of our Galveston County Daily News readers for your support of small businesses. Together, we can help.
Carol Ann Cowan
Galveston
