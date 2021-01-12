Thank you, Sandra Sullivan, for addressing the issue of closing the recycling center ("Galveston council should not end recycling program," The Daily News, Jan. 5).
All of us should support and contribute to the recycling center, as well as participate in other activities that will preserve our environment. We need to recycle; to not trash our streets, beaches or the Gulf and other sources of clean water; support non-polluting energy sources; support efforts aimed at curbing climate change; and support the non-partisan carbon dividend bill that's working its way through Congress.
There are many things that each one of us can do to make a difference. I think it boils down to what you want to leave to future generations. Do you want to leave a world that they can live in? There is a choice. I hope you will join climate advocates and help save the world so that we can ensure a livable world that all can survive in and enjoy.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.