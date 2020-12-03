I'm writing to express my support of Sean Skipworth for mayor of Dickinson. I know Skipworth to be a good family man who loves his wife, son and this city. He’s a good Christian that understands the needs of all the residents of Dickinson.
This election is important for many reasons, but most importantly, the leadership of our city is in need of change. You may have read another endorsement for his opponent, but like what happens so often in politics only part of the facts were stated.
The other candidate stated she intended to keep the city administrator also, until the criminal charges were filed and then she also chose to come out against him. It’s important that we get all the facts and not the half-truths that have been circulated in this election.
I'm voting for truth and transparency in government by voting for Skipworth, and I hope you will join me by doing the same.
John Harris
Dickinson
