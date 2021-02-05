Sadly, one of the Galveston Police Department's finest officers is now dealing with his recent brush with our legal system ("Galveston police captain charged with assault," The Daily News, Feb. 2). We mustn't pass rash judgment upon Pete Alcocer; we're still a lawful community in which one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Alcocer has served the city of Galveston for 30 years, helping many as he rose through the ranks to captain. I urge our community to stand back and let the justice system do what it's intended to do.
I never thought I would be compelled to write a letter in defense of a law officer; however, I've had the pleasure of knowing Alcocer since I came to Galveston nine years ago. He is a good, honest, and proud man who has continued to serve his community and fellow lawmen.
Let's stand back and let the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, both led by men of great character in Henry Trochesset and Jack Roady, do their work.
Be assured it will be handled with both fairness and integrity. Please resist the desire to bloviate about this matter on social media. This will serve no good.
Archie Hart
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.