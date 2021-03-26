It seems like every time I go out to the Walmart area delivering mail, I run into a massive traffic jam. Maybe it's the lunchtime traffic since it's around noon, but it's becoming a major headache that not even aspirin can cure.
People are coming from all different directions trying to navigate themselves out of the mess. I think the construction has something to do with it, since there are big rigs all over the place moving in and out. What used to take me 15 minutes to finish delivering the mail has now become 45 minutes to an hour. Time that I can ill afford to lose.
I don't know if the lights need to be adjusted to allow more time for the people coming off the highway. Maybe one entrance could be incoming only and one for exiting only. Or maybe we need some sort of traffic cops like I see in Houston helping to speed up the flow of traffic. Maybe the mayor and some others could go out there and take a look and see for themselves.
I might think of renting a helicopter the next time I go out there.
Stephen Tobleman
La Marque
