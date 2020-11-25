This letter is written to encourage fellow residents of Galveston to vote in the runoff election.
Early voting begins and Monday continues through Dec. 11 with the final vote on Dec. 15. If you take advantage of early voting, pick a time that will minimize your wait.
If you're in District 3, please consider David Collins who has given us excellent representation. He takes his responsibility as a council member very seriously. He listens to all concerns and views. If he disagrees with your view, he will explain why and engage you in a productive conversation.
Jerry Hite
Galveston
