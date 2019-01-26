Sad that Galveston residents’ “significant” complaints aren't enough justification to discontinue the park board’s Sunday fireworks. The board needs more information before it can decide. OK.
In Michael A. Smith's editorial (“Cities must step up efforts to police fireworks bans,” The Daily News, Jan. 4) he states fireworks "terrorize pets and wildlife, generally disturb the peace and create several forms of pollution and litter.” True for all fireworks — legal or not.
I would also recommend park board staff members closely review their own mission statement: “to assure that Galveston's assets, for which the Board of Trustees is responsible, provide visitors and residents with exemplary experiences in an environment that is safe, clean, accessible, fun, and environmentally sensitive.”
Environmental sensitivity? Fireworks? Hmm.
Perhaps another article (“Park Board may dedicate more funds for birding," The Daily News, Oct. 23) provides the answer for how the board can better spend that $60,000-plus to increase flow of the almighty tourist dollar.
To be fair, Moody Gardens has Friday and Saturday fireworks, too. Yes, we get to hear fireworks three nights a week all summer long. Not enough space to address Moody Gardens here. Come on park board, lead by example. Give wildlife and residents peace on Sundays.
Cheryl Grafton
Galveston
