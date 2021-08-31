Sorry Joe Biden, you can't blame Trump because you shredded every other agreement he had. So, no, you kept this one, so you own it.
If you're going to blame your generals, line them up under oath and prosecute them for giving all that gear to the enemy and for a terrible evacuation plan that's now costing our soldiers their lives. However, if they blame you, and I think you share plenty of the blame, you all need to go.
This isn't rocket science, any dummy with a "battle plan" book could've done much better. I survived Vietnam and watched that fiasco, and this is much worse. One-hundred-thousand people will be butchered by this bunch and you and/or your generals are at fault and both parties should feel the same.
You ran as the only expert in foreign affairs with the best people doing our foreign service — what a group of dummies you're proving to us and our enemies. Shameful is what it is, if not treason. You own it, Joe Biden, and you have blood on your hands; and I'm afraid many more soldiers will die, and that's terrible.
Jim Flex
Dickinson
