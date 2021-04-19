As a parent, taxpayer and 13-year volunteer, I have a vested interest in Clear Creek Independent School District leadership. In about one month, I will complete my service as a district trustee at large.
In my humble opinion, the role of a school board member isn't one of power, it's one of service. One must let go of their pride because it will be hurt. As trustee, your agenda doesn't matter. Your dreams must become those of 42,000 students. You serve the students and community best when you come to the board room willing to work with a team.
This isn't to say that a dissenting vote isn’t a welcome one. It's one of reflection and research. Likewise, a unanimous vote is one that required the same amount of deliberation. It means we listened, learned and agreed on the best path forward. I urge you to consider these things when casting your vote on or before May 1.
Because of their individual humility, investment and contributions to the district community, I endorse the following: Page Rander, incumbent, District 4; Jay Cunningham, incumbent, District 5; and Jonathan Cottrell, At Large A.
Jennifer Broddle
Houston
