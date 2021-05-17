On Seawall Boulevard at Menard Park, there appears to be an obstruction in the road. For several months, there have been caution cones in the middle of Seawall Boulevard around what appears to be a completed "improvement."
It's not clear whether the city or county was responsible for the "improvement," but it appears complete.
So, why are the caution cones still there?
I speculate that they're there because the "improvement" is a hazard to drivers and pedestrians seeking safety in crossing the boulevard at that point. Another reason they may be there is because some responsible party forgot to remove them.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
