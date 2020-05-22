Most folks don't know why we have a central appraisal district.
The reason we have an appraisal district is to pass the buck off our elected officials, so when the voting public rises up in anger we cannot un-elect the offending party because they're not elected.
Now, when we cry out to our elected officials they don't fear reelection, so when the people complain that they "have no bread," our elected officials say "let them eat cake."
So, what is our recourse? Join those of us who vote "no" on "every" bond issue regardless of what it's for.
It will "raise your taxes."
Charles Myers
Santa Fe
Interesting Charles Myers is from Santa. The $35 million bond issue to build Santa Fe ISD's William F. Barnett Elementary on FM 1764 was passed in 2016 with no tax rate increase.
