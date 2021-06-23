I appreciate the Republican Party making clear its opposition to election reform this week. The For the People Act is a comprehensive reform of our election system that would have eliminated many of the shenanigans and unethical practices that have been systematically corrupting our democracy.
I invite every voter to read it and make their own determination. But for me, the important reforms that the Republican Party blocked this week include:
Voter-verified paper ballots; voter notification if their mail-in ballot isn't accepted; an end to partisan gerrymandering; cybersecurity testing of voting systems; ending foreign money in elections; ending dark money in elections; prohibition of "deep fakes" in election ads; disclosure of corporate political activity to shareholders; disclosure of political spending by government contractors; greater disclosure of lobbying activities; divestiture of financial conflicts by president and vice president; ethics reform for judges/Congress/senior officials; and revolving door restrictions on government employees moving into the private sector.
By refusing to even allow debate of the bill, Senate Republicans have demonstrated their contempt for American voters and American democracy. Is this the government we deserve? Is this the government you voted for? I think not.
Bailey Jones
Galveston
(2) comments
"For the People Act" is a misnomer just like most Democrat Party legislation. A better name for it would be Corrupt Politicians Act.
You nailed it Carlos, the purpose of this act was to stop corrupt politicians. Now we will never know if it would have worked, because CORRUPT Republican politicians chose to not even debate it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.