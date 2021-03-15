When Winter Storm Uri caused havoc in our region, the decision became very clear that we needed to allow our community time to recover. Therefore, we rescheduled the Starlight Gala to April 6.
This year’s gala features students, teachers, business owners and community leaders in videos that are sure to warm your heart, and maybe bring a tear to your eye. Never has there been a time in history like now when our students and teachers need our support. We will be raising money that night to support programs such as these:
• The Reading Tree, which was created because success in all subjects goes hand in hand with supporting literacy.
• With 50 percent of our Santa Fe Independent School District families economically disadvantaged, Tribe’s Closet supports them with new/gently used clothing, shoes, personal essentials, school supplies, etc.
• The Robotics Program in the district also continues to grow.
View our gala from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook and is produced by KHEA. Visit our website at www.santafetxedfoundation.org to RSVP. Your attendance at our event is very important to us. Thank you for supporting our event and our mission.
Gina Welsh
Executive director
Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation
