"Success has many fathers; failure is an orphan,” my mentor taught me. He also taught me to focus on success, not failure.
I would like to commend our mayor and our city manager and his staff for their timely communication and their tireless effort for an expedient recovery.
The mayor was spectacular representing our city on national television. I received numerous calls from around the nation telling me how eloquent and gracious he was.
We live on the West End and, yes, the power failed and, yes, the water failed, and we were without water for four days. A major problem with water distribution on the West End was the failure of two pumps at the MUD annexed by the city in the early 2000s.
The city manager’s staff was able to provide a temporary fix to deliver water around the two failed pumps and get us online within hours of everyone else.
The distribution of water is a city utility; but the city has no control over electric power distribution. I suspect if we were still an unincorporated part of the county and not the city I would still be without water.
Thank you to the city of Galveston.
Marty Fluke
Galveston
