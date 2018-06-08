The District 5 city council runoff election is coming up soon. I am voting for John Paul Litowski.
Here’s why: Out of the three candidates running in the first election, Litowski and Jeff Antonelli were a close and hard decision for me. Both are businessmen. Both display common sense. Both are BOI’s and were the clear choice over Carol Hollaway.
I looked Hollaway up on the internet to find she is a retired economist. Not an engineer. She worked for the Corps of Engineers in Houston. When Hollaway introduced herself at the Teichman Road neighborhood meeting recently, there was a little rumbling when she said she used to work for the corps. She even acknowledged the corps is a sore spot for some. That’s because the corps is known to defy common sense.
Bill Broussard seems to think her experience as an economist in Houston will help build the Ike Dike ("Vote for Carol Hollaway to protect out island," The Daily News, May 31).
Let’s ponder here. I worked and retired from The Galveston County Daily News for 50 years. I think Hollaway’s chances of getting the Ike Dike built is about as good of my chances of getting the newspaper to stop the daily and Sunday comic page changes.
Common sense says vote for John Paul Litowski.
Bill Cochrane Sr.
Galveston
