William Johnson was a pillar of excellence, and many Texans considered him a mentor and a friend. He was an excellent horticulturist, volunteer leader and an all-around honorable man.
He had a unique style of leadership that few could replicate. He was stern, but gentle and always wanted the best for his volunteers and friends.
AgriLife Extension horticulture grieves alongside so many who knew and loved Johnson.
We're all left with a hole in our hearts because of the loss of our friend and colleague.
Jayla Fry
Texas Master Gardener Coordinator
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
