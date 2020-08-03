In a letter to the editor (“Newspaper shouldn’t print support of socialism,” The Daily News, July 31), Jim Flex attempts rebutting an earlier guest commentary touting Scandinavia as exemplifying positive results of socialism.
Flex describes Scandinavia as “a country” of 5.4 million that only spends “$7 million on all military” and could be overrun in a day by “100 well-armed killers.” He concludes that, because Scandinavia has implemented some programs qualifying as socialistic, Scandinavia is “communist.”
Flex suggests “any sixth-grader” could “look it up on the internet to get at least a little more ... facts.”
Well, done and done.
First, Scandinavia comprises three independent nations: Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. All are constitutional monarchies, with democratically elected parliaments, rather similar to Great Britain’s government.
Perhaps Flex focused on Norway; its population is 5.4 million. Combined, the three nations have a population of 21.2 million.
Of the three, Denmark’s 2019 military budget is smallest at about $4.7 billion, ranking 14th in the world in military spending, per capita. And, incidentally, Nazi Germany’s 1940 surprise invasion of Norway required 25,000 troops to overcome initial resistance.
Flex’s letter was yet another reminder to be suspicious of claims containing “facts” that can’t withstand casual scrutiny.
Jack Evins
Galveston
I'm learning a lot about Scandinavia this week.
A good presentation of factual data; usually short work to refute & debunk the myriad of false narratives and deceitful assertions made by our self-proclaimed 'conservative' friends. Just as sunlight is the cure for so many ailments and maladies; facts and truth present themselves as the remedy for all things 'Republican'.
