There’s still time to sample some of the island’s best dishes — and help a worthy cause. Galveston Restaurant Week 2021 will end on Sunday, but you have a few days to take advantage of the event. In fact, more than 40 island restaurants are participating. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Galveston County Food Bank.
Participating restaurants offer special menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner and give diners plenty of options. Two- and three-course dinners are priced between $20 and $35, while two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches cost between $10 and $20. And, the timing is perfect — new COVID-19 guidelines have recently been enacted allowing restaurants to operate at 75 percent capacity. Our friends in the restaurant industry have been hard hit during the pandemic and, more recently, the Arctic blast.
One of the many great things about living in Galveston is having to choose from so many restaurants offering such a diverse array of menu items. Let’s show our support to the restaurant owners and workers during Galveston Restaurant Week and beyond. To view a list of participating restaurants, visit www.galvestonrestaurantweek.com.
Mary Beth Bassett
Public Relations Director, Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau
