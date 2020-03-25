We will get through this current coronavirus emergency, and with the current restrictions placed on the populace by the governor and by county and city officials we will all be safer.
While the city election has been postponed, we can use this time to further explore the presentations and information provided by the candidates. When they give you lemons, make lemonade. Let's work together to flatten this coronavirus curve and get back to our typical routines.
Disappointing? Certainly. But I often have to step back, reconsider the circumstances, and remind myself that problems are only opportunities for success. Keep safe and remember that "social distancing" doesn't include phones, TV and email — so let's be positive and keep in touch.
Thanks, and I'll "keep on truckin'."
Robert Patrick Daigle
Galveston City Council, District 5, candidate
