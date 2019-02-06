I have a question related to the priest/pedophilia scandal in the Catholic Church: Why aren't all these men who are still with us in prison ("Former county priests connected to church abuse claims," The Daily News, Feb. 2)?
As for those who have departed, I'll bet they would prefer the gray-bar hotel over where they are now residing for eternity.
Buddy Faglie
Galveston
