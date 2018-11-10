Democrats won two years of isolation in the House. A $2 billion blunder. Weaker now than before the election.
They won the right to not get any laws signed by Trump or approved by the Senate. They can’t override a veto or stop Trump appointments. They can impeach anyone they want — but can’t convict or force the Senate to vote on an impeachment.
If they pass something Trump wants he’ll sign it; otherwise it will just die for lack of support.
The lame duck House has 75 days to pass funding for the border wall or a 10 percent middle-income tax cut Republicans wanted.
Gary Miller
Texas City
