In response to the story ("Ike Dike plan released, corps now turns to details," The Daily News, Oct. 31): If they were to actually move forward and build a coastal spine as currently being proposed down state Highway 87 on the Bolivar Peninsula and down FM 3005 in west Galveston, then you will immediately be making sacrificial lambs out of the thousands of folks who have homes or businesses trapped on the Gulf side of this massive levee system.
You might as well burn those structures to the ground if this ill-conceived coastal spine is built because those thousands of seaward structures will be history in the first storm surge to come along and pile water up against that levee, whether it be a big surge or just a small surge.
The Severe Storm Prediction Education and Evacuation from Disaster Center’s mid-bay “Galveston Bay Park” plan can be enhanced to protect the refineries and the communities along the west side of Galveston Bay, much like the levees along the Texas City dike protected that area from the storm surge in Hurricane Ike.
It's a brilliant plan that's much less expensive and more environmentally friendly — and clearly better than the proposed coastal spine.
Matt Pace
Houston
