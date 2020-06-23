Get rid of any monument, statue, city, school name or political party that had to do with slavery.
Start with the Democrats.
When Abraham Lincoln was president, every Democrat, except four, voted to keep slavery while 100 percent of the Republicans voted to do away with it.
Demand Washington, D.C., be renamed and the Washington Monument be taken down because he owned 275 slaves. Also tear down the homes (that still exist) of all past presidents, such as Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves, too.
Once again, take it all down or leave it be.
History is what it is, good or bad — it cannot be changed. Don't pick and choose what to take down.
Like I said, get rid of it all.
Robert Filidei
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.