In reference to Dick Hensley's letter ("Why I voted a straight Republican ticket," The Daily News, Oct. 20): The hate crime that took place at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh brings urgent reminder of a very bad time.
Nov. 10 marks the 80th anniversary of Kristal Nacht, a time when Germans looked the other way as Goebbels ratcheted up pogroms, deportations, and property damage against Jewish folk.
And it was sadly one year ago, when Donald Trump stood in front of a podium and called Nazis "good people." It was most unfortunate indeed that not even the vital role of the "Healer in Chief" was offered to the mother of the young lady who had been killed by one of those "people."
Weak and corrupt leadership like that may not be the same direct order of call to action as was the writ from Dr. Goebbels in 1938, but the "dog whistles" to "get the socialists" and "get the Jews" are "exactly" the same.
Our country's character is being tested right now. Germany failed her test in 1938. God willing, America will pass our exam. Start by voting a straight Democratic ticket.
Charles McCullough
Houston
