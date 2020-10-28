I'm voting for Marie Robb for District 6 because I know that she will fight for those on the West End of Galveston. She's working as we speak trying to get the dunes replenished.
Robb is endorsed by the Galveston Police Department and will work to lower property taxes. She's a longtime resident who's dedicated to making Galveston a better place to live.
Robb also supports small businesses and has a plan for the city to help small businesses who are suffering because of the pandemic.
Vote Robb for District 6.
Lauren Fuhrman
Galveston
