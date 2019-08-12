In response to the letter by Gaylon Ray ("We need to go back to being a Christian nation," The Daily News, Aug. 9): I understand his point of view. However, the values of "Love your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind;" and "Love your neighbor as yourself" are not exclusively Christian values.
Anyone, whether they believe in God or not, can try to follow the second guideline. It's simply the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
If we all try to do that, what a wonderful world it would be.
Robert Bowen
League City
(1) comment
Aaaaaaha ( belly laughing ) aaah,ahghh . ..ahhhg [crying]
