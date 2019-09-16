As I began reading Malcolm Gibson's commentary ("Recalling a long-ago goodbye," The Daily News, Sept. 7), tears began flowing at a steady pace.
I don't know what Gibson's day-to-day life consists of, professionally or otherwise, but he truly could pen a bestseller. His words were from the heart, incredibly moving, and immeasurably comforting.
I too got a text message on March 21, 2019. The end came unexposed and unexpected and ended a lifetime bond of 63 years.
I didn't get to say goodbye either.
Some time ago, in spirit, I returned to the steps of Jesse Hall at the University of Missouri at Columbia, where we had stood together hand-in-hand so many years ago, and finally was able to say goodbye.
Thank you, Mr. Gibson.
Bess Mitchell
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.