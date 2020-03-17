This letter is for all of the people in the long lines waiting to empty store shelves of everything in sight: How do you know that the person in front of or behind you doesn't have the coronavirus? How do you know all of the people racing around in the stores bumping their carts into you and struggling to get that last roll of toilet paper doesn't have the coronavirus?
Did you wipe down the handle of your shopping cart with disinfectant?
Use common sense. Persons who panic don't have control of themselves. Be prudent and follow the instructions that are given to us.
I will panic only when the breweries close down.
Jim Benz
Galveston
