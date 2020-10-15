Lots of opinions have been flying, which is great, but once in a while something so wild is put out there that it requires a rebuttal. Robert Filidei's letter ("Democrats will take away everything, even our guns," The Daily News, Oct. 15) was one of those.

Would love to know how to eliminate current forms of energy as he suggests. We certainly need to dial back on fossil fuels and concentrate our funding and work on alternate forms of energy if the planet is to survive.

People who transition from fossil fuel jobs wouldn't be working for the government — but for companies that will grow from the necessary changes. This would probably take place over the next 30 or so years.

Big business only received additional tax loopholes from the current president, but they employed people prior to 2016.

Amazing that Filidei knows the life span of others and, oh yeah, they're gonna take our guns.

This gentleman has packed every horror story he can make up into his letter. Maybe he should write fiction.

Sharon Tipton

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Claudia Burnam

If you think Mr. Filidei's letter is fiction just wait. If the Demoncrats get control of all three branches of the government you'll see that his letter is right on. E G Wiley

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

Filidei writes speculation based on what Democrats have stated. He turned the page.... If it bothers you then do not vote Democrat.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription