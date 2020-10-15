Lots of opinions have been flying, which is great, but once in a while something so wild is put out there that it requires a rebuttal. Robert Filidei's letter ("Democrats will take away everything, even our guns," The Daily News, Oct. 15) was one of those.
Would love to know how to eliminate current forms of energy as he suggests. We certainly need to dial back on fossil fuels and concentrate our funding and work on alternate forms of energy if the planet is to survive.
People who transition from fossil fuel jobs wouldn't be working for the government — but for companies that will grow from the necessary changes. This would probably take place over the next 30 or so years.
Big business only received additional tax loopholes from the current president, but they employed people prior to 2016.
Amazing that Filidei knows the life span of others and, oh yeah, they're gonna take our guns.
This gentleman has packed every horror story he can make up into his letter. Maybe he should write fiction.
Sharon Tipton
Galveston
(2) comments
If you think Mr. Filidei's letter is fiction just wait. If the Demoncrats get control of all three branches of the government you'll see that his letter is right on. E G Wiley
Filidei writes speculation based on what Democrats have stated. He turned the page.... If it bothers you then do not vote Democrat.
