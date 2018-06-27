Why is America the only country without borders? I've been all around the world as a seafarer and have had to jump through all kinds of hoops just to join my ship.
I had to wait two months to get a visa to work offshore in India, got denied re-entry to Trinidad because a job went longer than expected and didn't have right paperwork, and had a friend who flew to Brazil to meet a ship that was leaving for the Middle East the next day but didn't have right paperwork and was out on next flight home.
How hard is it to do the same here? Heck, give our Air Force pilots their hours flying them home.
We have to have laws to save our country.
Brian Tamney
Texas City
