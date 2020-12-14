Mirroring Adolf Hitler's takeover of the German media in the 1930s, the mainstream media was taken over in the United States beginning in the 1960s and accelerating to a fever pitch with the Obama years as president.
Dan Freeman's commentary lambasting President Trump with the "media speak" and then glorifying Joe Biden as the country's savior is the result of the same type of brainwashing that the German media exercised at the bequest of Hitler and his Third Reich to commit the genocide only lunatics would accomplish ("Grifter in chief is in full display and it's sad to see," The Daily News, Dec. 12-13).
The media, Department of Justice, FBI and other supposed protectors of truth, liberty and the American way never hinted, before the 2020 election, a word of truth about the Biden family's corruption dealing favor for dollars to the Chinese communists.
That coupled with legislators refusing to investigate the election fraud have bequeathed uncertainty and distrust for the American people in their not so duly elected officials.
The Constitution is in peril and the republic by the people for the people is now for the elite, pseudo Americans. You will reap what you sow.
George Christie
Galveston
(3) comments
Here, Here!!!! [thumbup][thumbup] Straight-up Truth and well spoken!
"Be not deceived; God is not Mocked; for whatsoever a man sower, that shall he also reap"......Galatians 6: 7.
On January 21st Trump will reap what he has sowed when Cyrus Vance indicts him in New York.
Oh I doubt that will ever happen. As low as this nation has evolved to, I have a problem believing they would slide that low in pure hatredness! If they want to indict someone they should go after the whole BIDEN CLAN! I hear they was a little above welfare status until they learned how to sell access, ...meaning selling AMERICA OUT! If you doubt that ...watch how things change for China, Iran, Russia, NATO, MEXICO , Canada, and the European Union in Joe 10%'s term! While you doing that watch how fast jobs and factories began to exit out of this country.
