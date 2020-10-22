If it hadn't been for term limitations, Roger "Bo" Quiroga would probably still be your mayor.
The city was in trouble when he took over for his first term, and by the time he had served six years, we were rocking.
In Quiroga, you have someone with the most experience you could possibly have to run this city.
Get out there and vote and put him back in office and watch good things start happening again.
Charles Killebrew
Galveston
