Moral dilemma? Ford Pinto versus coronavirus.
Circa 1970s, Ford calculated the value of a human life killed in a rear-end accident resulting in a gas tank fire and/or explosion. The known defect would've cost Ford about $11 dollars per Pinto car to fix. Instead, leadership chose to initially pay for estimated and known lives lost and other injuries.
This case was taught in business school ethics classes like those I attended in the early, mid-2000s.
Fast forward to COVID-19. It became known this would kill some people. Pick your favorite mortality rate or number of potential deaths. So, compared to other disease rates that collectively kill millions annually, how does United States leadership justify destroying the livelihood of so many to save so comparatively estimated few?
What's the value of a living American? There are 300 million of us, countless globally, depending upon the U.S. and other economies to move forward.
Moral dilemma? This is the use of fear to crush the past, present and future successes of hundreds of millions individuals trying to provide for themselves and their families. Coronavirus can't be allowed to plunge America into another depression. Let's get back to work now.
Michael Speck
Friendswood
