The U.S. embarked on an uncertain course when it elected Donald Trump in 2016. With every passing day, it seems the nation is becoming unglued from its principles: domestic and foreign. Trump has gone out of his way to trash the legacy of his predecessor, Barack Obama, simply because he was a black man.
He lacks the gravitas of the genuine statesman, one who puts the values of his (or her) country above partisan politics or petty grievances. The Iran Nuclear Agreement, although imperfect, was working.
Remember? Trump, having tilted at windmills as he fought the acceptable and verifiable because it was not all that he — or his Neo-con hawks, in particular — thought that it should've been.
Their puerile thinking isn't supposed to be how major league diplomacy is conducted.
Iran hasn't returned to a broken deal. Indeed, the ayatollahs have welcomed this abrogation of honor on Trump's part.
His base, once delighted, have now found themselves staring at prices at the pump. Oil prices have gone up, and the international dynamic has turned upon its head.
With Trump, only needless escalation of hostilities that could reach the nuclear stage, can be expected.
Ed Sullivan
Galveston
