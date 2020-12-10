In response to the letter by Gary Miller ("Democrats stole the Nov. 3 election," The Daily News, Dec. 8) and Herbert Frankovich ("It's sad Democrats have to cheat to win," The Daily News, Dec. 8): For the first letter, was the writer an eyewitness to this illegal activity all over the United States; and has the writer seen, with his own eyes the "'923 'whistleblower' affidavits" referred to in his letter?
I would hesitate to state with certainty such information without seeing and/or reviewing said ballots and affidavits.
My response on the second letter regarding lying, cheating and stealing: The current occupant of the White House has lied for over four years about a health care plan he would submit to citizens "in two weeks" (never happened); didn't inform the country about knowledge of COVID-19; has used his family's businesses for government use, therefore receiving payment from the U.S. government for personal income gain; and has never presented income tax records after repeatedly saying he would.
What lies, cheating and/or stealing did the Democrats do? I could go on and on about the fictitious and harmful statements made by the current White House occupant, but it would take more than 200 words.
God bless America, please.
Lethia Fanuiel
Texas City
(2) comments
Thank You Lethia
You know when I read Gary Miller's frequent right wing rants and conspiracy theories I often wonder if he has cornered the market on tinfoil and tinfoil hats in Texas City
[thumbup][thumbup]
