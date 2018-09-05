I was interested in George Christie's inaccurate description of Beto O'Rourke advocating Leninist socialism ("Beto O'Rourke is advocating for Leninist socialism," The Daily News, Sept. 2). In the first place, Lenin was advocating change from a monarchy to rule by the people. There is no parallel here because we don't have a monarchy yet (sorry Mr. Trump).
The goal of seeing that all people have access to medical care and that this country adopt a logical immigration policy, hardly equal Lenin's goals. It is comparing apple and oranges.
What scares a lot of folks about Beto is that he has proven he can work with Republicans to get legislation passed, as he did last spring in a bill signed by the president to extend veteran medical care to more of our veterans. Horrors. What a thing to do — accomplish something — rather than pointing fingers and whining.
Then there is the scary idea that all his funding is from individuals, not PACS. Terrible. He has no one to be beholden to except the people of Texas. Surely that can't be right.
Sharon Tipton
Santa Fe
