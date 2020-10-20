Literal political theater recorded on camera might not be a good escape if you want a break from politics, but "What the Constitution Means to Me" can function both as relief from divisiveness and a welcome rallying cry to build a better America.
I recommend watching "What the Constitution Means to Me" on Amazon Prime, a recording of a 2019 Broadway play by and starring Heidi Schreck, who reenacts her Constitution speeches from the age of 15 and evaluates the historical implications of the Constitution, its penumbra (the shadow of implied rights), who it protects and who it leaves behind, and its evolutionary quality — give it a shot.
And its climax features a fiery debate that does what a productive debate does: Every agreement and disagreement are in the service of moving the nation forward.
And let it be appreciated that recorded live theatre can make the theatre arts more accessible.
Caroline Cao
League City
